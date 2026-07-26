Pakistan qualify for FIH Hockey5s World Cup after Asian silver

MUSCAT: Pakistan secured the silver medal at the 2026 Men’s Asian Hockey5s Championship in Muscat Oman after an impressive campaign that also sealed qualification for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2026.

The national side produced a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament defeating several of Asia’s strongest teams before finishing runners-up.

Their success earned Pakistan a coveted place at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup where they will represent both the country and the continent on the global stage.

Pakistan’s campaign was further highlighted by Adeel who was named Player of the Tournament in recognition of his exceptional performances and leadership throughout the championship.

The prestigious individual award underlined the quality of Pakistan’s emerging hockey talent and the team’s collective excellence.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) praised the players coaches management and support staff for their commitment and dedication which contributed to the team’s successful campaign.

The federation said the result reflects the positive progress of Pakistan hockey and demonstrates the country’s growing competitiveness on the international stage.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani congratulated the team on their achievement describing the silver medal World Cup qualification and Adeel’s individual honour as important milestones in Pakistan’s hockey revival.

He expressed confidence that with continued hard work professional coaching and sustained support Pakistan would continue to achieve greater success at the international level.

The PHF also thanked the Government of Pakistan the Pakistan Sports Board sponsors supporters and hockey fans across the country for their continued encouragement.

Pakistan will now turn its attention to the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2026 where the Green Shirts will aim to build on their impressive continental performance.