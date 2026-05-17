Pakistan, Qatar reaffirm commitment to peace, regional stability in high-level telephone talks

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s leadership has received a telephone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, during which the two sides exchanged views on the evolving regional and international situation.

In the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and regional stability. The Pakistani side deeply appreciated Qatar’s constructive diplomatic role and conveyed special gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, for Doha’s strong support for Pakistan-led peace efforts aimed at de-escalation.

Looking ahead, Pakistan extended a warm invitation to His Highness the Amir, with both sides expressing anticipation for his visit to Pakistan in the near future.

Reiterating their resolve to work closely together, Pakistan and Qatar pledged to continue joint efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond.