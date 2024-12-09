Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar’s National Day

| December 9, 2024
Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar's National Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater commemorated Qatar’s National Day today with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The event underscored the diplomatic ties and mutual respect between Pakistan and Qatar, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation and friendship.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar's National Day

Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar’s National Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Ambassador Ali MubarakRead More

Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences to Turkish people after military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow overRead More

Comments are Closed