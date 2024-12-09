Pakistan, Qatar celebrate Qatar’s National Day
ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater commemorated Qatar’s National Day today with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
The event underscored the diplomatic ties and mutual respect between Pakistan and Qatar, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation and friendship.
