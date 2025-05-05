Pakistan, Qatar agree to boost security cooperation

DOHA, MAY 5 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Interior of Qatar, where he held an important meeting with Qatar’s Interior Minister, Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi apprised his Qatari counterpart on the regional situation, particularly in the context of Pakistan-India tensions. He informed the Qatar’s Interior Minister about Pakistan’s principled stance and said that Pakistan has always rejected the policy of aggression. He emphasized that Pakistan has offered an independent and impartial investigation into the Pulwama incident, as the world deserves to know the truth that who is truly behind this incident. Mohsin Naqvi added that leveling baseless and illogical accusations against Pakistan is tantamount to ignoring the great sacrifices made by the country in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides also emphasized the need to take joint measures against criminal mafia and cybercrimes. Mohsin Naqvi said that mutual cooperation with Qatar will be further strengthened to prevent drugs trafficking. It was also agreed to start an exchange program for training for officers of police and law enforcement agencies. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan is desirous of having strong relations with Qatar at all levels.

The Qatari Interior Minister assured of taking further steps to promote cooperation with Pakistan. Both sides also agreed to appoint focal persons for enhancing collaboration in various sectors. The Qatari Interior Minister said that Qatar attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Pakistan and aims to expand cooperation in all field. Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Amir and senior officials of the Qatari Interior Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Qatar on a 2-day official visit. Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani and Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Amir warmly welcomed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also held a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani. He welcomed the Interior Minister of Pakistan and said that his visit would prove significant for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Qatar.