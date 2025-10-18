Pakistan presses Taliban for “verifiable” action on militants

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today. The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA.

Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region.