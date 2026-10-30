Pakistan prepares for Minerals Investment Forum 2026 with diplomatic briefing in Capital

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 /DNA/ – In a significant step toward showcasing Pakistan’s mineral wealth and attracting foreign investment, a pre-event briefing on the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (#PMIF26) was held today at the Pakistan Foreign Office (pakfo) for Ambassadors and Diplomats based in the capital.

The session was opened by Ambassador Abrar Hashmi, Additional Secretary (SIFC & Executive Director), who welcomed the diplomatic community and underscored the forum’s strategic importance. Mirza Nasir ud Din Mashood Ahmed, Special Secretary of the Petroleum Division, and Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), along with their team, briefed the participants on the key aspects of the event.

The briefing introduced PMIF26 in detail, covering its concept, important thematic sessions, program outline, venue, and registration procedures. It also highlighted the expected participation of ministers, diplomats, investors, and industry leaders, alongside plans for an expo and structured G2G (Government-to-Government) and G2B (Government-to-Business) engagements.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 is positioned as a flagship platform to unlock the country’s mineral potential, foster international partnerships, and drive investment in the mining and petroleum sectors. Today’s diplomatic briefing served to ensure that foreign missions are fully informed and can facilitate the participation of their respective countries’ investors and industry representatives.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, reflecting strong diplomatic interest in Pakistan’s emerging minerals and energy investment landscape.