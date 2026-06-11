ISLAMABAD, JUN 10: Pakistan Post has released three commemorative postage stamps along with a special souvenir sheet to honor Pakistan’s renowned traditional handicraft, Blue Pottery, in connection with World Handicrafts Day.

The initiative highlights the country’s rich artistic heritage and paid glowing tribute to the generations of artisans who have preserved this centuries-old craft, said a press release on Wednesday.

The launch ceremony was jointly presided over by Secretary Ministry of Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and former Federal Secretary Captain (Retd) Usman Ali Isani. Senior government officials and representatives of

Pakistan Post also attended the event.

Pakistan Post unveils special blue pottery stamp series to celebrate cultural heritage

The commemorative released celebrates the glorious tradition of Blue Pottery, a distinctive art form known for its vibrant blue hues, intricate floral motifs, and exceptional craftsmanship. Associated with the historic city of Multan, Blue Pottery reflected a rich cultural legacy spanning century and remained an enduring symbol of Pakistan’s artistic identity.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Ministry of Communications Ali Sher Mehsud emphasized the importance of safeguarding and promoting Pakistan’s traditional handicrafts and cultural heritage. He praised Pakistan Post for its continued efforts to showcase the nation’s history, art, and culture through commemorative stamps and philatelic initiatives.

Usman Ali Isani commended Pakistan Post for recognizing the contributions of artists and craftsmen through the special stamp series. He noted that handicrafts embody the creativity, history, and identity of a nation and stressed the need to preserve these traditions for future generations.

Director General Pakistan Post Squadron Leader Maqsood Ahmed said the issuance of the commemorative stamps reflects Pakistan Post’s commitment in promoting the country’s diverse cultural heritage. He paid tribute to the skilled craftsmen whose dedication and expertise have kept the tradition of Blue Pottery alive over the years.

The commemorative set comprised three stamps and a souvenir sheet specifically designed to showcase the elegance and artistic grandeur of Blue Pottery. The stamps were designed by Abu Ubaidah Ayaz, Pakistan’s youngest stamp designer, whose innovative artwork blends traditional motifs with contemporary aesthetics to introduce this ancient craft to a broader audience.

Pakistan Post unveils special blue pottery stamp series to celebrate cultural heritage

In addition to the stamps and souvenir sheet, Pakistan Post has also released a special First Day Cover, an informational philatelic booklet, and commemorative cancellation stamps to mark the occasion.

Speakers at the ceremony underscored that the philatelic issue serves not only as a tribute to Pakistan’s master artisans but also as an important tool for raising awareness about the preservation of traditional arts and crafts.

They noted that the initiative would help to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage both nationally and internationally.

The commemorative stamps, souvenir sheets, and related philatelic materials are now available at selected post offices and philatelic bureaus across the country.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment for preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic heritage, ensuring that these treasured traditions continue to be passed on to future generations through philately and public engagement.