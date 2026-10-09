Pakistan Post committed to delivering modern, reliable postal services: PMG Faisal Gondal

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (DNA):Pakistan Post plays a pivotal role in socio-economic development, public service delivery, and fostering domestic and international connectivity, Postmaster General (PMG) Northern Punjab Circle Rawalpindi Faisal Tahsin Gondal said on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Rawalpindi General Post Office (GPO) to mark World Post Day, PMG emphasized that Pakistan Post remains committed to upgrading its operational infrastructure, integrating digital technology, and offering reliable services tailored to modern consumer demands.

Hosted by Chief Postmaster Rawalpindi GPO Asma Noreen, the ceremony commenced with a flag-hoisting ritual followed by Deputy Postmaster General (Operations) Hareem Ayesha reading out the official message of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Director General.

The event also arranged an exhibition featuring commemorative postage stamps.

Highlighting the historic reliability of the national postal network, the Faisal Gondal stated that continuous service optimization and technological adaptation remain essential to maintaining public trust.

Senior officers including Deputy Postmaster General (Admin) Zakirullah, Divisional Superintendents Rida Ejaz and Amna Khalid, and Senior Postmasters Muhammad Ikramullah, Khalil Ahmad and Ghazanfar Abbas Anjum attended the event, where officials reaffirmed their pledge to enhance postal efficiency across the division.