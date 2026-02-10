Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Pakistan post 191-run target for USA in T20 World Cup encounter

| February 10, 2026
Pakistan post 191-run target for USA in T20 World Cup encounter

COLOMBO, FEB 10: Pakistan set a 191-run target for the United States of America (USA) with Sahibzada Farhan’s fifty and Babar Azam’s aggressive hitting in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, on Tuesday.

