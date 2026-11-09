Pakistan, Portugal to explore joint ventures and capital market cooperation ahead of Portuguese FM’s Visit
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and Aftab Chaudhry held a productive meeting with His Excellency Paulo Domingues, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, according to a report by Diplomatic News Agency (DNA).
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the upcoming visit of the Portuguese Foreign Minister and a business delegation to Pakistan. The visit is expected to focus on exploring joint ventures and deepening cooperation between the capital markets of both countries.
The discussions underscored a shared interest in strengthening bilateral economic ties and creating new opportunities for investors and businesses in Pakistan and Portugal.
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