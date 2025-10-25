Pakistan, Poland agree to boost cooperation on illegal immigration

‎ISLAMABAD, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with Poland’s Deputy Minister for Interior, Maciej Duszczyk, at the Ministry of Interior. Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Polish Deputy Minister upon his arrival.

‎Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Poland Muhammad Sami were also present on the occasion.

‎

‎During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. They agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields including illegal immigration, border security, and mutual legal assistance, and decided to strengthen official-level engagement to further boost bilateral ties.

‎

‎Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that illegal immigration is a highly sensitive issue for Pakistan, and that the government is carrying out a vigorous crackdown against the mafias involved.

‎He added that Pakistan aims to strengthen the Coast Guards to ensure the security of maritime borders.

‎

‎The Polish Deputy Minister invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry to visit Poland. He stated that to curb human trafficking, “we must stay one step ahead,” and appreciated Pakistan’s effective measures in this regard.

‎

‎Additional Secretary Interior Major General Noor Wali Khan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa were also present during the meeting.