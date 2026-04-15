Pakistan plays key role in US-Iran talks

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday as part of Islamabad’s intensified efforts to broker a lasting peace between the United States and Iran.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation is visiting Iran to support ongoing mediation aimed at transforming the fragile two-week ceasefire into a permanent agreement. Iranian officials confirmed that Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages through Pakistani mediators.

The visit comes ahead of a likely second round of US-Iran talks, with sources indicating the next session could be held either in Islamabad or Riyadh by the end of next week. Pakistan has emerged as a central facilitator in the peace process following its successful role in securing the initial ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of his three-nation tour (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye) from April 15 to 18. The visit focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional peace and stability in the Middle East.

Makkah Region Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Mashaal bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation at the airport.

Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic role underscores its growing influence as a trusted mediator between conflicting parties in the region.