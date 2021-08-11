Pakistan playing key role in regional economies: Sh. Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister of Interior said that due to the changing dynamics in this part of the world, Pakistan is going to play a vital role in the regional economies and the coming 4-5 months are crucial for the country.

He said that Imran Khan’s policies to steer the economy out of the troubled waters and tackle the Covid-19 pandemic are bearing fruits due to which the country has been put on the path of sound economic growth.

He said that when the current government had come into power, there were predictions that Pakistan would default, but the government’s good business and economic policies have set the country in the right direction. He expressed these views while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the business community is playing an important role in the economic development of the country and the government is taking many policy measures for ease of doing business. He said that a specific women market would be inaugurated soon to promote the businesses of women entrepreneurs.

About issuance of armed license, he said that a merit based policy has been adopted for this purpose. He said that chambers of commerce & industry should own brilliant students for their grooming and promoting entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry lauded the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior for improving the security situation that would facilitate better growth of business activities.

He said that ICCI was working actively for the placement of 3000 students as interns in local industries to provide them practical job experience. He said that the government should introduce a fixed tax regime and self-assessment scheme to broaden the tax base and improve tax revenue. He said that the government should recognize the high taxpayers that would promote a tax culture in the country.

He said specific counters for taxpayers at NADRA, Passport Office and other public places should be set up that would facilitate the business community. He said armed licenses should be issued to the business community for self-defence on the recommendation of ICCI.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group appreciated the government’s initiatives for improving transportation networks that would greatly facilitate the transportation of goods and reduce cost of doing business. He also lauded the efforts of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad for establishing schools, colleges, universities and hospitals in this region.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud and a large number of the business community was present at the occasion.=DNA

