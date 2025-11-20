Pakistan Participates in 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek

BISHKEK: NOV 20 (DNA): Federal Minister for Communications, Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, led Pakistan’s delegation to the 24th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Ministerial Conference, hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on November 20, 2025. At the outset, the Minister expressed his gratitude to ADB leadership, including Mr. Yinming Yang, Vice President for South, Central and West Asia; Ms. Lyaziza Sabyrova, Director, Regional Cooperation and Operations Division (CWRC); and Mr. Ehsan Khan, Country Director for Pakistan, for their continued cooperation and support to Pakistan and the broader regional agenda.

In his address, Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that it was an honour for him to represent the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference. He conveyed deep appreciation to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Asian Development Bank and the CAREC Secretariat for their gracious hospitality, excellent arrangements and the warm welcome extended to the delegation in the beautiful city of Bishkek. He noted that this year’s theme, “Green and Digital CAREC,” reflects a collective vision for a sustainable, climate-resilient and digitally interconnected future, fully aligned with Pakistan’s priorities of green growth, low-carbon development and digital innovation for regional cooperation and prosperity.

The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to translate the CAREC 2030 Midterm Review into meaningful, on-ground action and welcomed the Rolling Implementation Action Plan along with the recalibration of sectoral strategies in transport, digitization and trade. He highlighted Pakistan’s recent progress toward achieving these shared goals, including the enactment of the Land Port Authority Act 2025 for integrated border management, the rapid expansion of the TIR/eTIR system for secure and paperless transit, the introduction of electronic certificates through the Pakistan Single Window to modernize and digitize trade, and the growing adoption of RAAST, Pakistan’s real-time retail payment system, which is expanding financial inclusion and strengthening the digital economy. He noted that these achievements, combined with broad-based economic reforms supported by development partners, are laying the foundation for a stable, reform-oriented and digitally enabled economy that aligns closely with CAREC’s long-term vision of connectivity, sustainability and shared prosperity.

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan recognizes the strategic importance of the proposed CAREC Digital Corridor as a transformative pathway to provide secure and resilient digital connectivity for Central Asia and beyond through Pakistan’s gateways to the global internet. He noted that Pakistan is fully open to close collaboration with ADB and interested member countries on advancing the feasibility, design and financing of this initiative, and encouraged the early establishment of a joint working group to steer the process under CAREC’s digital agenda. He further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional digital integration by supporting the next phase of the CAREC Advanced Transit System – Information Common Exchange (CATS-ICE) and the piloting of electronic exchange and mutual recognition of conformity certificates under CARTIF, while offering Pakistan’s technical expertise through the Pakistan Single Window to harmonize digital systems across the region.

The Minister welcomed the establishment of the Climate and Sustainability Project Preparatory Fund (CSPPF), describing it as a vital mechanism to strengthen climate resilience across the CAREC region. He noted that Pakistan, being among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and having witnessed devastating impacts such as recent floods, understands how quickly extreme weather can disrupt lives, damage infrastructure and undermine development gains. He urged that the CAREC Climate Action Plan should prioritize financing models that reflect varying levels of vulnerability among member states, with strong emphasis on adaptation and resilience. He also encouraged the Asian Development Bank to consider providing concessional resources to accelerate the full operationalization of the CSPPF, underscoring its central role in supporting the region’s shared climate objectives. To maintain momentum, the Minister stressed the importance of timely implementation of the Rolling Action Plan, supported by regular consolidated reporting through a clear results-based dashboard for Ministers and National Focal Points. He endorsed the planned Development Partners’ Retreat as an important opportunity to align financing with the multi-year project pipeline and strengthen non-sovereign operations, public–private partnerships and private capital mobilization. Pakistan also encouraged continued consultations among interested countries on the proposed regional Fund to refine its design and governance structure.

In conclusion, the Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and enduring commitment to the CAREC vision. He emphasized that through collective action, innovation and sustainable practices, the region can achieve deeper integration, greater resilience and inclusive prosperity. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to continue meaningful engagement with CAREC member countries in advancing connectivity, strengthening climate resilience, expanding digital cooperation and mobilizing private capital to translate shared aspirations into tangible, high-impact outcomes for all member states. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja also participated in the conference as part of the Pakistani delegation.