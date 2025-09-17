Pakistan, Palestine sign landmark health cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – A significant step was taken to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Health and Medicine between the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination of Pakistan and the Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine.

The authorized Palestinian delegation was led by His Excellency Dr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid, Ambassador of Palestine, accompanied by Counsellor of Palestine Embassy in Pakistan, Mr. Tawfiq R.H. Khader. The Pakistani side was represented by the Minister H.E. Mr. Mustafa Kamal, the Secretary, Additional Secretary, and Director General of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

During the ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Health, Mr. Mustafa Kamal, reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people. He expressed his commitment to advancing this cooperation from agreement to practical implementation. The Minister also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid conveyed profound gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, especially the Ministry of Health, for initiating this historic milestone the first-ever Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Pakistan and the State of Palestine. The Ambassador expressed optimism about future collaboration and forthcoming agreements.

The Ambassador extended heartfelt thanks to the people and government of Pakistan for their unwavering support for Palestine on the international stage. Special appreciation was conveyed for Pakistan’s practical assistance in Palestinian state-building efforts, notably through scholarships awarded to Palestinian students and generous humanitarian donations.

This landmark agreement marks a new chapter in Pakistan-Palestine relations and reflects shared commitments to health development and solidarity.