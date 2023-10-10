Pakistan outclass Sri Lank in crucial World Cup match

Rizwan’s 100 knock does it for Pakistan; highest ever run chase in any world cup match

Hyderabad, OCT 10: Pakistan roared to a second successive win at the World Cup as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique starring impressing with the bat.

The Green Shirts also created history by chasing down 345 against Sri Lanka, overtaking Ireland to claim the record of the highest-ever run chase in the history of ODI World Cups.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf