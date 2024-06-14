Pakistan out of T20 World Cup

Internal grouping led to downfall of the team

DNA

New York: To the disappointment of the cricket fans Pakistan’s race for the T20 World Cup has ended as match between USA and Ireland could not take place due to heavy rain.

USA and India will now qualify for the super 8 stage of the World Cup. In any case Pakistan will play its last pool match against Ireland but even if Pakistan win, they cannot qualify for the super 8 stage.

After being kicked out of the world cup Pakistan, for the next T20 World Cup, will have to appear in the qualifying round and thus play against small nations.

The experts have termed Pakistan performance in the World Cup dismal and pathetic. Pakistan team, as reports suggest, was divided into many groups. The internal infighting led to this ignominious outcome. The PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already hinted at taking a stern action against the players who did not perform or were involved in the infighting.