Pakistan opens new transit routes to Iran under 2026 order

ISLAMABAD, APR 26: The federal government has implemented the Transit of Goods Order 2026, opening new trade corridors to Iran through Pakistan.

The move is aimed at facilitating regional trade by allowing goods from third countries to transit via Pakistani routes.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the order has come into effect immediately following the issuance of a formal notification.

Major transit routes activated

Under the new policy, key transit routes have been designated, including Gwadar, Karachi, and Taftan.

The Gwadar-Gabad route has been opened for shipments to Iran, while the Karachi-Taftan cargo corridor has also been formally approved.

Additionally, a new route from the Makran coastal belt to Gabad has been included to further strengthen connectivity.

Gwadar gains commercial status

The government has also granted Gwadar Port commercial status under the new order.

A long transit corridor has been established from Gwadar to Quetta and onward to Taftan, creating a continuous logistics chain for regional trade.

Transit rules

The notification makes it mandatory for transit cargo to provide a financial guarantee, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Customs procedures will be implemented under the rules of the Federal Board of Revenue, with specific corridors designated for smooth transit operations.

The Ministry of Commerce confirmed that goods originating from third countries will now be allowed to pass through Pakistan en route to Iran.

Officials say the Karachi-Gwadar-Taftan transit network is fully functional, supporting increased trade flow across the region.