Pakistan, Oman navies sign information sharing deal to boost security

RAWALPINDI, DEC 24 /DNA/ – Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral naval cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Navy and acknowledged its continued contributions towards ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff and Commander Royal Navy of Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to sharing of white shipping information in a ceremony held at Naval Headquarters. The MoU is aimed at establishing guidelines and procedures for information sharing in order to enhance mutual awareness of white shipping.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy geographical proximity sharing common maritime boundaries. The bilateral relations between brotherly countries cover wide ranging scope including economic cooperation, people to people contacts and strong defence ties. Both navies have deep professional relations which are manifested through PN and RNO ELSTS (Expert Level Staff Talks), training, bilateral exercises and participation in multilateral exercises.