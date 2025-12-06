Pakistan, Oman navies conduct joint Thamar Al Tayyib exercise

KARACHI, DEC 6: /DNA/ – Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) flotilla, comprising ROYAL NAVY OF OMAN VESSEL AL RASIKH and AL SHINAS, visited Karachi to participate in the 12th edition of Bilateral Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB (TAT) 2025. Exercise aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation and deepening longstanding bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Oman.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, visiting ships were warmly received in a traditional welcome ceremony attended by senior officials of Pakistan Navy. A band of Pakistan Navy performed during the reception.

Exercise TAT-2025 served as an important platform for mutual learning, enhanced interoperability and professional development. Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman have been conducting the TAT series of exercises regularly since 1980 and TAT-2023 was conducted in Omani waters.

The visit included call-ons with senior Pakistan Navy leadership, onboard receptions and visits to key naval installations and training facilities. Personnel from both navies engaged in professional dialogues, operational discussions and exchange of experiences across various maritime domains.

Visit culminated in the sea phase, where naval ships from both forces conducted advanced operational maneuvers and joint exercises encompassing major facets of modern maritime warfare.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to fostering regional maritime cooperation and strengthening ties with partner navies worldwide. Royal Navy of Oman’s participation in TAT-2025 reflects the growing defence partnership between the two friendly nations and their shared resolve to promote regional peace, stability, and maritime collaboration.