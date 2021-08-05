Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal, on Thursday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of India’s unilateral revocation of the special status and the subsequent military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

One minute silence was observed across the country at 0900 hours and traffic came to standstill for one minute and sirens were also played. Radio Pakistan and television channels played Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence. Posters and billboards highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message on the Youm-e-Istehsal said Pakistan stands solidly by Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and would continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the international level. “Our ultimate objective remains the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris people,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal said: “India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJ&K and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and said we will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal said resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

He said continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJK that imperils regional security.