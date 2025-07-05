Pakistan observes 9th Muharram with devotion amid tight security

LAHORE, JUL 5: The 9th of Muharram was being observed across Pakistan with solemn religious devotion under strict security arrangements.

According to details surfaced on Saturday, mobile phone services will remain suspended along the procession paths. In Lahore, the central procession of 9th Muharram will be taken out today from Pando Street, Islampura.

Comprehensive security measures have been implemented along the designated route. The procession will proceed to Khaima-e-Sadaat. All markets located along the route will remain closed for the day.

Participants of the procession will return to Pando Street from Khaima-e-Sadaat. The procession is being monitored in real-time through Safe City cameras.

In Islamabad, the 9th Muharram procession will commence from the central Imam Bargah Asna Ashri, and will conclude at the same location after passing through the prescribed route. 3,000 officers and personnel from the District Police, Special Branch, and Traffic Police have been deployed to ensure security. The Islamabad Traffic Police has also devised a special traffic plan for the occasion.

Meanwhile, in South Punjab, the most sensitive 9th Muharram central mourning procession will begin from Imambargah Mumtazabad.

Stringent security measures have been adopted, and close surveillance is being maintained along the procession routes.