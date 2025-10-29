Pakistan Navy to host int’l maritime expo to showcase potential

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the conference, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized on the significance of sustaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively address both conventional and unconventional challenges in the maritime domain. He further highlighted Pakistan Navy’s pivotal role in peace and stability and regional maritime security. Admiral asserted that Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to uphold national sovereignty and ensure the defence of every inch of maritime frontiers.

The forum also undertook a comprehensive review of operational preparedness, ongoing initiatives and upcoming events, including the conduct and preparations of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC), which serves as a premier platform to showcase Pakistan’s maritime potential and promote regional cooperation.

The Command and Staff Conference serves as the apex decision-making forum of Pakistan Navy, wherein the Chief of the Naval Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders deliberate on strategic priorities, review operational preparedness and formulate policies to align naval capabilities with national security objectives.