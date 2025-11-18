Pakistan Navy to host 11th amateur golf cup in Lahore

LAHORE, NOV 18 /DNA/ – The media briefing for the 11th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup 2025 was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Commander Central Punjab, Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie briefed the media on the details of the tournament, scheduled to be played from 20 to 23 November 2025 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore.

While addressing the media, Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie stated that Pakistan Navy has been playing a vital role in promoting sports in the country.

This golf cup holds significant importance, and the golf championships organized by Pakistan Navy in Lahore since 2011 are a testament to this fact. Players who took part in previous championships displayed commendable performances, and a tough competition is expected this year as well.

The tournament features three major categories: Amateurs, Seniors, and Ladies. The Amateur category includes players with a handicap of 10 or below, who will play 18 holes daily, competing a total of 54 holes over three days. In the Ladies category, golfers with a handicap of 24 or below will compete over 18 holes. Senior Amateurs, with a handicap of 12 or below, will participate in a two-day competition featuring 36 holes.