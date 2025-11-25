Pakistan Navy test-fires indigenously made anti-ship missile

RAWALPINDI, NOV 25 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile. The weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision. The system is equipped with state of the art guidance and advanced maneuverability features.

The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.

The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard national interests.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Field Marshal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating units and scientists on this milestone achievement.