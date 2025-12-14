Sunday, December 14, 2025
Main Menu

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires FM-90 (N) missile in Arabian Sea

| December 14, 2025
Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires FM-90 (N) missile in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its operational readiness and war fighting capability through a successful Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea.

During the firepower demonstration, Pakistan Navy ship successfully engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, thereby reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, witnessed the LWF at sea onboard Pakistan Navy Fleet unit.

Commander Pakistan Fleet commended officers and men involved in the firing for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unwavering resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan stresses terrorism concerns at regional Afghanistan talks in Tehran

Pakistan stresses terrorism concerns at regional Afghanistan talks in Tehran

ISLAMABAD, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan participated in a crucial meeting of Special Representatives fromRead More

Security forces victorious in Lakki Marwat anti-terror operation

Security forces kill 13 Khawarij in KP operations

RAWALPINDI, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij wereRead More

Comments are Closed