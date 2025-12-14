Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires FM-90 (N) missile in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, DEC 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its operational readiness and war fighting capability through a successful Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea.

During the firepower demonstration, Pakistan Navy ship successfully engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, thereby reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, witnessed the LWF at sea onboard Pakistan Navy Fleet unit.

Commander Pakistan Fleet commended officers and men involved in the firing for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unwavering resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.