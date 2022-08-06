Pakistan Navy ship Taimur visits Malaysia, participates in bilateral Naval drill
ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (DNA): The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia during return passage from China to Pakistan.
Upon arrival at port, PN Ship was received by Defence Attaché of
Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur Cdre Nasir Mahmood and senior officials from
Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). On this occasion, the military band of
Malaysia played tunes as part of welcome gesture.
The visit of PNS Taimur included harbour and sea phases. In harbour
phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral
interactions with military leadership were held. Afterward at sea,
bilateral naval exercise MALPAK-IV was organised to enhance
interoperability between the two navies.
During the port visit, the Commanding Officer PNS TAIMUR, Captain Yasir
Tahir called on Deputy Western Fleet Cdr of RMN and CO KD SULTAN IDRIS
I. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral
cooperation were discussed.
On the occasion, Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the
people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular. Officers
of RMN and diplomatic corps in Kuala Lumpur visited onboard PNS TAIMUR.
The visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy initiative of
Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Indian Ocean Region. PN Officers
also visited RMN training facilities and ship KD JEBAT.
The visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia and participation in naval
drill provided an opportunity for both friendly countries to further
enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. DNA
====
Related News
Tashkent to host the 2nd festival of artisans “YangiaMarket”
Tashkent: On 6 and 7 August, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism andRead More
Pfizer in talks on $5 billion acquisition: media
NEW YORK – American drugmaker Pfizer is close to a deal to purchase Global BloodRead More
Comments are Closed