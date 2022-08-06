Pakistan Navy ship Taimur visits Malaysia, participates in bilateral Naval drill



ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (DNA): The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia during return passage from China to Pakistan.



Upon arrival at port, PN Ship was received by Defence Attaché of

Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur Cdre Nasir Mahmood and senior officials from

Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). On this occasion, the military band of

Malaysia played tunes as part of welcome gesture.



The visit of PNS Taimur included harbour and sea phases. In harbour

phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral

interactions with military leadership were held. Afterward at sea,

bilateral naval exercise MALPAK-IV was organised to enhance

interoperability between the two navies.



During the port visit, the Commanding Officer PNS TAIMUR, Captain Yasir

Tahir called on Deputy Western Fleet Cdr of RMN and CO KD SULTAN IDRIS

I. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral

cooperation were discussed.



On the occasion, Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the

people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular. Officers

of RMN and diplomatic corps in Kuala Lumpur visited onboard PNS TAIMUR.



The visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy initiative of

Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Indian Ocean Region. PN Officers

also visited RMN training facilities and ship KD JEBAT.



The visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia and participation in naval

drill provided an opportunity for both friendly countries to further

enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. DNA



