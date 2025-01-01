Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN seizes large cache of narcotics in north Arabian sea

ISLAMABAD, JAN 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN seized a large cache of narcotics during a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately USD 1 million in international market.

The cache was being transported via sea to international destinations. During the operation, PNS MOAWIN, supported by Pakistan Navy air assets, successfully intercepted a Dhow, conducted boarding operations, and apprehended the narcotics, which were stowed in a hidden compartment of the vessel.

The successful execution of this anti-narcotics operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s vigilance, professionalism, and resolve to deter and disrupt all illegal activities, ensuring good order at sea.