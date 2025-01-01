Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN seizes large cache of narcotics in north Arabian sea
ISLAMABAD, JAN 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN seized a large cache of narcotics during a counter-narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately USD 1 million in international market.
The cache was being transported via sea to international destinations. During the operation, PNS MOAWIN, supported by Pakistan Navy air assets, successfully intercepted a Dhow, conducted boarding operations, and apprehended the narcotics, which were stowed in a hidden compartment of the vessel.
The successful execution of this anti-narcotics operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s vigilance, professionalism, and resolve to deter and disrupt all illegal activities, ensuring good order at sea.
Related News
Peace accord signed to resolve Kurram dispute
Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirms that 14-point deal has been signed Shamim Shahid KOHAT:Read More
4 more Pakistani bodies found, toll rises to nine
Arrangements are being made by the Pakistani Embassy to send the bodies back to PakistanRead More
Comments are Closed