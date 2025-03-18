Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT visits Maldives

MALÉ, MAR 18 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT visited Maldives during Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment. Upon arrival at Port Malé, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials of Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Coast Guard.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy and Commandant Coast Guard Brigadier General Mohammad Saleem. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The Commanding Officer also conveyed warm wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf to the people of Maldives.

During its stay in Maldives, Chief of Defence Force, government officials, High Commissioner of Pakistan, diplomats, and ambassadors/representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Russia, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and United States, along with members of local community, visited the ship.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP missions to fulfill international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas, and protect global commons.

At the conclusion of the port visit, PNS ASLAT conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Maldives Coast Guard Ship SHAHEED ALI. The exercise aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Pakistan and Maldives share friendly relations, which have strengthened over time. The visit of PNS ASLAT to Maldives will further contribute to fostering naval collaboration between the two brotherly nations.