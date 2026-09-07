Pakistan Navy shattered adversary’s invulnerability in 1965: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD, SEP 7 /DNA/ – Nations are not only defined by their geographical size or quantum of resources but also by the strength of their resolve. At the time of its inception, Pakistan Navy was fully cognizant of its limited resources, constrained operational capability and enemy’s obdurate insistence to undermine the stability of our newly established state. Despite the modest material strength, Pakistan Navy, driven by an unshakeable commitment and staunch determination to defend the motherland, instilled in its men the spirit of sacrifice, professionalism, and valour, while relentlessly striving to strengthen its operational capability.

This steadfast resolve echoed as a resounding pronouncement on 8 September 1965, when Pakistan Navy executed the historic Operation SOMNATH, striking the adversary’s coastal radar installations at Dwarka. The operation was not just a successful naval strike; it was a testament of Pakistan Navy’s offensive capability as well as a demonstration of its strategic foresight and indomitable spirit. It shattered adversary’s sense of invulnerability and demonstrated to the world that a resolute maritime force, driven by courage and conviction, could achieve decisive effects despite numerical and material constraints. Operation SOMNATH thus, became an immortal chapter in Pakistan’s history, symbolizing the unwavering resolve of a nation that stands ready to defend its sovereignty against every challenge. The legacy of courage and conviction established during Operation SOMNATH remains unyielding, reflected once again in Pakistan Navy’s successful deterrence against the Indian Navy during

Marka-e-Haq.

The spirit of resilience reverberated beneath the waves through the legendary exploits of Pakistan Navy Submarine GHAZI, whose silent presence laid the foundations of Pakistan’s undersea deterrence and demonstrated the strategic value of a fearsome Submarine Force. Building from strength to strength, that proud legacy has entered a new era with the induction of HANGOR Class Submarines, representing a significant leap in technological sophistication, combat capability, and maritime deterrence. As Pakistan Navy embraces the future with modern platforms and evolving operational concepts, the spirit of ultimate sacrifice exhibited by our predecessors, remains as a luminous beacon.

Today, we pay our deepest tribute to the valiant Shuhada and Ghazis of Pakistan Navy, whose supreme and selfless sacrifices have ensured the sovereignty and security of our maritime frontiers. Their courage continues to illuminate our path, while the heritage they created, enlightens and stimulates our youth. From GHAZI to HANGOR, the message is unequivocal: The legacy of courage, sacrifice and firm commitment to the defence of Pakistan shall endure, inspire, and endlessly energize our future generations.

May Allah be our Guide and Protector, Ameen.