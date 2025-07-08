Pakistan Navy seizes liquor worth Rs350 million near Gadani Coast

KARACHI, JUL 8: /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with Directorate of Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics (South Zone Balochistan) and Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC), seized a large quantity of liquor during a counter-narcotics operation off the coast of Gadani. The value of the seized consignment is estimated at Rs 350 million.

The consignment was being smuggled into Pakistan via sea routes from international origins. The confiscated liquor has been handed over to Directorate of Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics (South Zone Balochistan) for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores Pakistan Navy’s unrelenting vigilance and commitment to countering illicit maritime activities, thereby ensuring maritime security and upholding the rule of law at sea.