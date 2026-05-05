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Pakistan Navy rescues Indian, Indonesian crew stranded at sea

| May 5, 2026
Pakistan Navy rescues Indian, Indonesian crew stranded at sea

RAWALPINDI, MAY 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy, demonstrating vigilance and commitment to international maritime obligations, promptly responded to a distress call from the offshore vessel MV GAUTAM in the Arabian Sea. The vessel carrying seven crew members, six Indian and one Indonesian, suffered a critical technical failure while en route from Oman to India, leaving it stranded at sea.

Upon receiving the alert from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, Pakistan Navy initiated a swift response and deployed PMSA Ship KASHMIR. The ship provided food, medical aid, and technical assistance to help restore essential systems and ensure crew safety.

This operation underscores Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian responsibilities, irrespective of nationality, and highlights its readiness to respond to emergencies across regional waters.

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