Pakistan Navy, PMSA, KPT conduct joint port security drill

KARACHI, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy conducted a two-day Port Security and HarbourDefence Exercise at Karachi harbour. The exercise aimed to enhance operational tactics, techniques, and procedures, and to strengthen inter-agency coordination among all relevant stakeholders.

Multiple scenarios were rehearsed to improve the readiness and integrated response capabilities of Pakistan Navy’s Coastal Command, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and other law enforcement agencies.

During the course of exercise, participating units rehearsed coordinated actions in a high-pressure environment, focusing on swift detection, deterrence, and neutralisation of potential threats to critical maritime and naval infrastructure. Special emphasis was placed on real-time communication, joint situational awareness, and the streamlining of command and control mechanisms to ensure a rapid and cohesive response in evolving situations.

The successful conduct of exercise reaffirmed the determination, operational readiness, and capability of Pakistan Navy and other participating agencies to safeguard national assets and ensure secure, uninterrupted port operations under all conditions.