Pakistan Navy observes world environment day

Karachi, JUN 5: Pakistan Navy celebrated World Environment Day to underscore the significance and to emphasize on taking suitable measures to protect the marine ecosystem.

World Environment Day is observed globally on 5 June to raise awareness on significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote healthy measures for improving quality of life. This year’s theme for World Environment Day is ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’, which aims to bring focus on importance of pollution caused by plastic material and promote its responsible use to protect environment.

To show firm resolve and create awareness, Pakistan Navy organised various lectures, harbour cleaning campaign at Karachi and awareness walk at Manora Beach to highlight the importance of preserving environment. Additionally, PN has launched various initiatives to conserve environment ranging from collection of solid waste from harbour, establishment of reedbed plants in all areas under its jurisdiction and extensive tree/ mangrove plantation campaigns.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on World Environment Day reaffirmed PN resolve and commitment to make every effort for improving the quality of our environment. He urged the industrial community to embrace best practices and principles to synergize efforts towards practical ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’.