Pakistan Navy marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq

KARACHI, MAY 10 /DNA/ – Resonating with the spirit of courage, sacrifice and national unity, Pakistan Navy celebrated first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq – Victory Day with patriotic fervour. The celebrations reflect strong resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the motherland while paying tribute to the martyrs who stood like a wall of steel during Marka-e-Haq.

To mark the occasion, Pakistan Navy held a dignified ceremony at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and laid wreath at Shuhada Monument. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Commander Karachi, during his welcome address, paid tribute to the Shuhada & lauded the contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in defending sovereignty of our motherland. A special message from Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was read during the ceremony.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sindh acknowledged the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and emphasized that Marka-e-Haq stands as a symbol of national unity and military excellence.

The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, senior government and Tri-Services officials, members of the business community, various dignitaries and a large number of civilians from all walks of life.