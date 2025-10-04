Pakistan Navy lifts CNS Hockey Trophy 2025

LAHORE, OCT 4 /DNA/ – The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 concluded today with a spectacular closing ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore. The ten-day event, which ran from September 25 to October 4, saw Pakistan Navy emerge as the champions after a thrilling final match against Mari Energies.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, presided over the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest. He commended all the participating teams for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit. Admiral Ashraf presented the championship trophy to the Pakistan Navy team and awarded medals to the runners-up, Mari Energies, and the third-place winners, Pakistan Air Force.

In his address, the Naval Chief praised the successful organization of the tournament, extending his appreciation to the Commander Central Punjab, Punjab Sports Board, Pakistan Hockey Federation, various sponsors, and the media for their vital support. He expressed hope that such events would rekindle public passion for hockey, the national sport, and emphasized the need for further collaborative efforts from both public and private institutions to ensure its revival.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding individual performances. Zakariya Hayat from Pakistan Navy was awarded the title of Best Player of the Tournament. Ahmed Nadeem from Mari Energies was honored as the Top Scorer, while his teammate, Abdullah Ishtiaq, was named the Best Goalkeeper.

The tournament featured eight top teams from across the nation: Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Mari Energies, Rangers, Police, Port Qasim, and National Bank of Pakistan. The primary objective of the event was to promote and revitalize the game of hockey, which has faced challenges over the past two decades.

The final match and closing ceremony were attended by a large number of senior civilian and military officials, former Olympians, students, and members of the public, who all witnessed a successful celebration of national sportsmanship.