Pakistan Navy leads fight against plastic pollution on World Environment Day

KARACHI, JUN 4: /DNA/ – World Environment Day is observed on 5th of June every year to encourage awareness and spur action for the protection of environment. It is a global call to confront the escalating environmental crises under United Nations Environmental Programme. This year’s focus, ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’, emphasizes a profound threat to our planet, particularly our precious maritime domain.

The scourge of plastic pollution respects no borders, relentlessly invading our lakes, rivers, and seas. Beyond disfiguring our natural landscapes, it degrades habitats, cripples eco-systems, and endangers countless species. This insidious threat directly undermines livelihoods, food security, and the well-being of coastal populations worldwide. This is not a distant threat; it is a clear and present danger.

For Pakistan, with its extensive coastline supporting millions and harbouring a rich marine biodiversity, the stakes are exceptionally high. Our seas face relentless pressure from human activity, with marine pollution, driven significantly by plastic, posing an existential risk to this invaluable national asset.

Pakistan, with a thriving maritime economy, is deeply impacted by the state of our seas. Karachi harbour, a critical maritime hub and ecological zone, continues to suffer from the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste, hazardous industrial discharge, untreated sewage and plastic debris. These pollutants not only degrade the marine environment but also hurt marine life, threaten biodiversity and endanger human health.

Pakistan Navy in concert with maritime stakeholders is playing a proactive role in improving environmental conditions of Karachi harbour by taking various initiatives. However, the extent of pollutants being discharged and dumped into the sea is way beyond the scale of our efforts. There is a need to adopt a two-pronged strategy; first to stem the waste disposal i.e. industrial effluents, oil spills and solid waste, plastics being non-destructive and most detrimental that find their way into the sea, invariably accentuated by rains, and the second, to collect waste that has already reached our ports and anchorage by investing and committing more resources to clean harbours and make them safer for our shipping and aquatic activities.

Recognizing the increasing threat from plastic and marine pollution, Pakistan Navy renews its commitment to curb the menace of pollution by launching awareness drives and forging crucial partnerships. To mark the occasion, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) has organized one day international seminar to create awareness about the issue and highlight ways and means to protect our marine ecosystem from plastic pollution.

I call upon all stakeholders to join hands with Pakistan Navy for nature based solutions Iike mangroves plantation, reducing pollution at the source, ban on plastic bags, beach cleaning activities, deploying additional waste collection assets, installation of trash barriers and raising en-mass awareness on this exacerbating crises, for a healthy and secure future for our next generations.