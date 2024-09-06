Pakistan Navy inducts two state of the art ships in its fleet

KARACHI, Sep 6: A graceful ceremony for induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS BABUR and Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS HUNAIN was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President of Pakistan, MrAsif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS BABUR is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 Sep 23. PNS HUNAIN, an Offshore Patrol Vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 Jul 24.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges. He remarked that induction of state of the art ships on Defence Day of Pakistan is a milestone achievement. He reiterated that induction of these ships in PN Fleet will consolidate and enable the Fleet to meet its ever-growing operational responsibilities. The Chief Guest also mentioned that PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN equipped with state of the art weapons, sensors and robust machinery, will In Sha Allah serve Pakistan Navy for years to come. Chief Guest formally handed over the ships’ scrolls to the Commander Pakistan Fleet which marked the induction of PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN in PN Fleet.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of these ships in PN Fleet as a major milestone in capacity building of PN Fleet. He acknowledged the government’s full support for providing best possible resources for this purpose. He also acknowledged the professional competence of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Shipyard, DAMEN Shipyard Galati Romania and the entire project team for delivering potent ships which showcased the deep rooted friendship and cooperation between friendly countries.

The ceremony was also attended by HE Mr Bilal Burdali, Deputy Minister of National Defence Turkiye, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior reps of construction yards, political leadership and high ranking officials of the Armed Forces.