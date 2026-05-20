Pakistan Navy honors heroes at investiture ceremony 2026

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony 2026 was held at Bahria Auditorium, Karachi. Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and conferred various military awards on Naval personnel in recognition of their services in the line of duty.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was conferred upon 18 officers of Pakistan Navy, while Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to 11 officers.

In addition, 33 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-I, 82 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-II and 69 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-III were conferred upon Chief Petty Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy. Moreover, Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff were awarded to 51 Officers, CPOs/Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired officers of Armed Forces and families of the awardees.