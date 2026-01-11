Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Oman during overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising of PNS RAH NAWARD (Sail Ship), PNS MADADGAR and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship PMSS KASHMIR visited Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat, Oman. Upon arrival at the port, the ships were warmly welcomed by Omani authorities.

During the visit, Mission Commander, Commodore Amir Iqbal, along with the Commanding Officers held meetings with naval leadership of Oman. Mission Commander called on Acting Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), DG Ops and Plans, Commander Maritime Security Centre, Commander Said Bin Sultan Naval Base and Commandant Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed. RNO Officers and Midshipmen also visited onboard ships and discussed topics of mutual maritime interest with PN officers. Pakistan Navy Ships were opened for visitors; wherein, large number of Pakistani community and students from Pakistan School, Muscat visited onboard.

Following the port call, PN and PMSA ships conducted a Passage Exercise with Royal Oman Navy ship KHASAB. The exercise at sea aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through bilateral conduct of naval exercises.

Pakistan and Oman are maritime neighbours and frequent visits of dignitaries, port calls by ships and joint exercises are a regular feature. The visit of PN and PMSA ships will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two navies.