Pakistan Navy Flotila visits Iraq during overseas deployment

DNA

Islamabad, 2 Sept: Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PN Ships HIMMAT, DEHSHAT and MUHAFIZ visited Port Umm Qasr, Iraq during Overseas Deployment to Gulf countries.

Upon arrival at the port, PN Ships were received by Commander of Umm Qasr Naval Base Rear Admiral Laith Abdal Satar, senior Iraqi Navy officials and Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Iraq. The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Commander Iraqi Navy Rear Admiral Mazin Abdul Wahid and senior naval leadership of host Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancements of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed.

Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Iraq in general and Iraqi navy in particular. A reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS MUHAFIZ which was hosted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq. Officials of Iraqi Navy and notables from Pakistani community attended the reception.

During port call, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard ships, orientation visit of PN personnel to military installations and coordination meetings for exercises at sea were undertaken. Upon completion of port visit, PN ships participated in sea exercise with Iraqi Navy Ship to enhance interoperability.

The port visit to Iraq is expected to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two countries and the navies