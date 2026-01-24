Pakistan Navy evacuates Sri Lankan sailor in high-seas rescue

​ISLAMABAD, JAN 24: /DNA/ – In a swift humanitarian operation Pakistan Navy Ships TABUK and MOAWIN have successfully conducted medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a Sri Lankan national requiring urgent medical attention on an Indonesian Flagged, MV GREY PALM on the high seas at 800 Nautical Miles (approximately 1500 KM) off Pakistan’s coast.

​The operation was initiated following a formal request from Sri Lankan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for provision of medical assistance to a Sri Lankan national crew member in critical condition onboard MV GREY PALM positioned 800 Nautical Miles (approximately 1500 Kilometres) from Pakistan’s Coast. Pakistan Navy dispatched its Ships as a first responder and evacuated the sick crew member along with attendant. Subsequently the patient was immediately provided with necessary treatment onboard PN Ship. The Sri Lankan authorities and family of the individual thanked Pakistan for prompt response and support.

​The successful medical evacuation is yet another testament to operational readiness and long-standing commitment of Pakistan for the safety of life at sea, irrespective of nationality.