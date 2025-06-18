Pakistan Navy evacuates injured Indian sailor from distressed tanker

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 /DNA/ – The Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) of Pakistan Navy received a distress call from the Liberian-flagged oil/chemical tanker, MT HIGH LEADER, with all Indian crew onboard, requesting medical evacuation for one of its injured crew members.

JMICC immediately activated its established maritime coordination protocols to ensure a rapid and effective response. Consequently, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) promptly evacuated the injured seafarer from MT HIGH LEADER and transferred him to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical care.

The successful medical evacuation is yet another testament to the operational readiness and responsiveness of Pakistan’s maritime safety apparatus. The coordination and swift execution reflect Pakistan Navy’s resolve to fulfill its international obligations for the safety of life at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the seafarers involved.

PN JMICC is the principal node for generating a coordinated response to any maritime incident by involving a wide range of stakeholders.