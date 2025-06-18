Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Main Menu

Pakistan Navy evacuates injured Indian sailor from distressed tanker

| June 18, 2025
Pakistan Navy evacuates injured Indian sailor from distressed tanker

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 /DNA/ – The Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) of Pakistan Navy received a distress call from the Liberian-flagged oil/chemical tanker, MT HIGH LEADER, with all Indian crew onboard, requesting medical evacuation for one of its injured crew members.

JMICC immediately activated its established maritime coordination protocols to ensure a rapid and effective response. Consequently, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) promptly evacuated the injured seafarer from MT HIGH LEADER and transferred him to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical care.

The successful medical evacuation is yet another testament to the operational readiness and responsiveness of Pakistan’s maritime safety apparatus. The coordination and swift execution reflect Pakistan Navy’s resolve to fulfill its international obligations for the safety of life at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the seafarers involved.

PN JMICC is the principal node for generating a coordinated response to any maritime incident by involving a wide range of stakeholders.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

President Asif Ali Zardari visits POF Wah

President Asif Ali Zardari visits POF Wah

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari, visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) WahRead More

Experts call India’s water policies "Environmental Terrorism" against Pakistan

Experts call India’s water policies “Environmental Terrorism” against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration withRead More

Comments are Closed