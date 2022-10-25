Pakistan Navy establishes free eye camp at Gwadar, Ormara

DNA

KARACHI, OCT 25: In continuation to efforts of Pakistan Navy for uplifting to provide standard health facilities along the Coastal/ Creek areas especially under COVID-19 and Dengue Fever scenario, Pakistan Navy established free eye camp at Gwadar and Ormara, Balochistan

Free eye camp was established in collaboration with philanthropic organization. Hundreds of patients including women and children were provided free medical & eye treatment at the eye camps. A dedicated team of eye specialists from Pakistan Navy and Haji RazzakJanoo Memorial Trust examined the patients and provided them with free consultation.

The patients were provided free of cost medicines and minor surgical procedures were carried out at the camps. Additionally, the local populace were enlightened on common eye diseases, infections, hygiene, child healthcare and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy is committed to provide continued quality medical facility for the people settled along the Coastal belt in Balochistan. The establishment of medical camps at Gwadar and Ormara are practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve for socio-economic uplift of coastal community.