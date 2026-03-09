Pakistan Navy escorts merchant vessels to secure maritime trade

RAWALPINDI, MAR 9 /DNA/ – In view of the evolving regional maritime security environment and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes, Pakistan Navy has launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to counter multidimensional threats to national shipping and maritime trade. The initiative has been undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

PN Escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of the prevailing maritime situation and is actively monitoring and controlling the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit.

With approximately 90% of Pakistan’s trade conducted via sea, the operation aims to ensure that vital sea routes remain safe, secure, and uninterrupted. Currently, PN ships are escorting 2 x Merchant Vessels, one of which is scheduled to arrive Karachi today.

Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to respond emerging maritime security challenges and is committed to ensuring the safety of national shipping and regional maritime security.