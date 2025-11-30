Pakistan Navy continues humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30 /DNA/ – The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Cyclone Ditwah hit areas of Sri Lankan are in progress by Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF. On second day of relief efforts, the ship’s embarked Z9EC helicopter undertook multiple missions over severely flood-affected areas in Colombo and its surrounding regions.

Operating in close coordination with Sri Lankan authorities, the helicopter delivered essential food items and emergency supplies to stranded families in inundated residential zones inaccessible by road.

PNS SAIF while on overseas deployment to Sri Lanka will continue the relief efforts in coming days to support and provide aid to Sri Lankan populace during their time of need.