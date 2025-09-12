Pakistan Navy continues flood relief operations

DNA

KARACHI, 12 Sep: Pakistan Navy continues relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh Province. In response to the deteriorating flood situation, Pakistan Navy’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been deployed in Jalalpur, Multan (Punjab), in addition to teams already operating in various regions of Sindh, including Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Shikarpur.

The Emergency Response Teams are equipped with hovercrafts for rapid access to inundated areas, rescue boats and specialized diving teams to assist in rescue and relief operations.

During the past 24 hours, 478 flood-affected individuals, including women and children, have been successfully evacuated from various vulnerable areas to safe locations, bringing the total number of individuals rescued in Sindh to 6,860.In addition, free medical treatment and essential medicines are also being provided to the affected population, ensuring timely healthcare support in the wake of this natural disaster.

With rising floodwaters at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, Pakistan Navy remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with civil authorities. Pakistan Navy remains committed to supporting the nation during this emergency and will continue to render all possible assistance until complete rehabilitation of the affected population is achieved.