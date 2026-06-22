Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards seize $215M drugs

KARACHI, JUN 22 /DNA/ – In a joint intelligence-based counter narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards, in coordination with Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) confiscated 1500 Kgs of Hashish and 500 Kgs of Ice from Pishukan, near the coastline of Gwadar. The value of seized consignment is approximately USD 215 Million in the international market.

The consignment was being transported via Arabian Sea to international destinations. The seized items have been handed over to Pakistan Coast Guards for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation underscores effectiveness of inter-agency coordination in countering smuggling while highlighting the resolve of Pakistan Navy to deny use of sea for illicit activities.