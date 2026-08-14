Pakistan Navy celebrates 79th Independence Day with Zeal

Karachi, AUG 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy celebrated the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan with national spirit, traditional zeal and military traditions. A dignified Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from Pakistan Naval Academy and sailors, assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Umair, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation. The Chief Guest laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff. The Chief Guest subsequently offered Fatiha and recorded his remarks in the Visitors’ Book, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his visionary leadership and unparalleled services towards the creation of Pakistan.

The day commenced with 21 Gun Salutes at Pakistan Navy units and thanksgiving prayers in naval mosques, seeking peace, prosperity and national unity. Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Pakistan Navy units and establishments across Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Petaro, Sujawal, Sanghar, Gwadar and Ormara to commemorate the Independence Day.

Marking the occasion, Pakistan Navy reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness to meet any challenge to national security.