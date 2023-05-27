Pakistan Navy & ANF seized narcotics in a joint operation
DNA
Karachi, 27 May: Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation. Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4020 Kgs narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.148 Million in international market.
The successful counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.
« Imran Khan says will give a ‘surprise’ soon (Previous News)
(Next News) Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan visits Lahore Fort »
Related News
Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan visits Lahore Fort
Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Visits Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site Lahore, MAY 27:Read More
Pakistan Navy & ANF seized narcotics in a joint operation
DNA Karachi, 27 May: Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in CounterRead More
Comments are Closed