Pakistan Navy & ANF seized narcotics in a joint operation

| May 27, 2023

Karachi, 27 May: Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation. Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4020 Kgs narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.148 Million in international market.

The successful counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.

