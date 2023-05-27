Pakistan Navy & ANF seized narcotics in a joint operation

DNA

Karachi, 27 May : Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation. Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4020 Kgs narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.148 Million in international market.

The successful counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.